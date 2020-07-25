HEASLIP, Sam – Moher, Carrickaboy, Co. Cavan and Ballydollagh, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved husband of the late Hazel and dear father of Elaine, Caroline, Audrey, and Noel.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters, son, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family homes and funeral private to family only, please.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, Sam’s funeral service and cremation will be restricted to family only please.

Those who would like to attend, but cannot do so due to these restrictions, may leave a personal message in the condolence section below. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”