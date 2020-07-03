HAREN, Peter – Clontycoora, Innishmore, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, died 30th June 2020, RIP. Reposing at the home of his brother Seamus. Removal on Sunday, 5th July 2020 at 9 am, proceeding through Macken and Thompsons Bridge, to arrive at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, for 10 am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Regrettably, due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home and funeral are private.

Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces Aine (Darren), Una, Fiona, Ciara, friends and family circle.

Enquiries to McNulty Funeral Directors Enniskillen. Tel: 07793 – 490395.