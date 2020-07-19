+44 (0)28 6632 2066
DOHERTY, Michael

Posted: 8:44 pm July 19, 2020

DOHERTY – The unexpected death has occurred of Michael Doherty, Ballysooragh, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh. Dearly loved son of Stevie and Palm. Dear brother of Ryan (Leanne), Stephanie (Mick), Ronan (Nikki) and Laura (Conrad). Loving partner of Louise Boyle. Devoted uncle to Noah, Aria, Thomas, Jasper and Reuben.

House private please.

Further Arrangements Later.

Due to current regulations the family home and funeral will be private to family members only.

Family flowers only please

Sadly missed by his devoted parents, brothers, sisters, partner, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle and friends. Condolences may be left on condolence section below.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

