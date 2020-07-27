CRUDDEN, Seamus (Snr.) – Knockawaddy, Magheraveely, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 26th July, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his wife Teresa and family. Devoted father of Michael (Annette), Seamus (Martina), Danny (Yvonne), Niall (Mairead), Shelagh, Barry (Edwina) and 22 grandchildren. His sister Alice (Carey), brothers John, Pat and Hugh. Pre-deceased by his infant daughter Linda, granddaughter Jaimelee, sisters Bridget, Eileen, Anne and brother Ben.

May he Rest In Peace

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Seamus’ funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends, please.

Funeral will leave Seamus’ home on Tuesday morning at 10.20 am, to arrive at St. Macartan’s Chapel, Aghadrumsee, for funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.