CAHILL, Right Reverend Monsignor Seán,

CAHILL – 20th July 2020, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen in the sixtieth year of his priesthood. The Right Reverend Monsignor Seán, P.E., former PP., Enniskillen, former Vicar General Clogher Diocese and former President of St. Macartan’s College, Monaghan.

Monsignor Seán’s remains will arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for 6.30 pm on Thursday, 23rd July 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, Monsignor Seán’s Removal is private for family and clergy only. Requiem Mass with midday prayer of the church will take place on Friday, 24th July at 12 noon. Burial in the Convent Cemetery, Belmore Street, Enniskillen.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, numbers attending are very limited. For this reason, Monsignor Seán’s Funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Hugh (Caitlin), Cranfield ,Kilkeel, Co. Down and Owen (Pauline), Warrenpoint, Co. Down, his niece Máire, nephews; Ciarán, Diarmuid and Manus and the wider family circle, by the Bishop, priests, deacon, religious and laity of the Diocese of Clogher, especially the people and clergy of St. Michael’s Parish, Enniskillen and Lisbellaw.

Monsignor is pre-deceased by his parents John and Margaret (née O’Halloran) and stepmother Kathleen (née McDermott), Marian House, Latlurcan, Monaghan and his brothers Fr. Martin and Matthew. The funeral liturgies will be broadcast via https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-parish-eniskillen and on the Enniskillen parish website http://www.saintmichaels-parish.com/

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to The Clogher Clergy Fund payable to the RC Diocese and Parishes of Clogher.

May Monsignor Seán Rest In Peace, Amen