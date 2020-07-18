+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BLAKE, Tom

Posted: 10:51 pm July 18, 2020

BLAKE, Tom – Meadow View, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 17th July 2020, peacefully, uncle of Pat, Tricia and Peter Flanagan.

Remains reposing at Peter’s home, Nedd Road, Derrylin until removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 am to arrive for 11.15 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral House private please. Funeral Mass as per current Covid-19 restrictions.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing nephews, niece and extended family circle.

