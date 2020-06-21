O’REILLY, Penelope – Eshcarago, Knocks, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and formerly 1 Connolly Avenue, Mervue, Galway City. Died Saturday, 20th June, peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Devoted partner to Eamon (McGarrity) and loving sister of Dr. Kieran, John, Enda, Patricia (Armstrong) and predeceased by her sister Una, RIP.

Reposing in Lisnaskea today Sunday from 2 pm until 6 pm and on Monday from 6 pm to 10 pm until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, for 11 am funeral Mass, followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1 pm.

Will be sadly missed by her partner Eamon and his children Martin, Ruairi, Declan, Sinead, Siobhan and by Granny McGarrity, her brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Penelope’s wake and funeral are strictly as per Covid-19 guidelines.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.