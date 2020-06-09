+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

LEONARD, Mary

Posted: 9:10 pm June 9, 2020

LEONARD – The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Leonard, Corrateskin, Belcoo, at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by John Coleman, Janie and family.

Due to current restrictions Mary’s home and burial will be private. Mary’s remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun on Thursday at 11 am for burial service.

A Memorial Mass for Mary will be held at a later date.

Deeply regretted by all her relatives, close friends and neighbours.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA