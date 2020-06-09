LEONARD, Mary

LEONARD – The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Leonard, Corrateskin, Belcoo, at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by John Coleman, Janie and family.

Due to current restrictions Mary’s home and burial will be private. Mary’s remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun on Thursday at 11 am for burial service.

A Memorial Mass for Mary will be held at a later date.

Deeply regretted by all her relatives, close friends and neighbours.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace