GILLEECE, Séan – (Derrylin), 18th June 2020 unexpectedly. Loving husband of Teresa and dear father of Mary, Ciara, Orla, Mark, Therese and late Siobhan, brother of late Pat and Rita, RIP.

Removal from his home on Sunday morning at 10.45 am arriving for 11.15 am for Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sister Angela, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House and Funeral Mass as per current Covid-19 Regulations. Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors. Tel: 07831 – 454034.