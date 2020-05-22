McGUINNESS, Padraig – May 21st, 2020. Late of Warrenpoint, Co. Down and formerly Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Josephine, RIP. Remembered with great fondness by his daughters Niamh, Aisling, Ciara and Delia, son Joe, brother Fr. Joe, sisters Delia (Noel), Maria (Brendan), Ann (Paddy), Shelley (Peter), Tina and Jenny, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe, Padraig’s funeral will take place privately.

Padraig’s Funeral Mass will take place in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea on tomorrow, Saturday, at 2 pm and can be viewed on churchservices.tv website or https://www.lisnaskeamaguiresbridgeparish.com/

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Saint Joseph’s Nursing Unit, Warrenpoint, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member. If you wish to leave a message of condolence please do so below.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for his gentle Soul