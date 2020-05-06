DONAGHY, Margaret (Bay) (née O’Hara) – peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family and caring staff. Pre-deceased by her father Laurence and brother John O’Hara.

Margaret will be very sadly missed by her loving husband John, children Darren, Kieran, Aidan, Lisa, Justin, Johnny and Áine, her mother Mary, her twelve adored grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Jim, Hugh, Gerry, Liam and Brian, sisters Anne, Josie and Marie, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12:30 pm in St. Cuthbert’s Church, Boyerstown. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Margaret’s funeral will be private. For those who cannot attend, due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below.