CARRON, Oliver – (9 Leathem Crescent, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0DB), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, RIP, 10th May 2020. Loving son of the late Jimmy and Cassie, RIP, cherished brother of Johnny and the late Margaret (McGread), RIP.

Please note, due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19 the funeral home, family home and funeral will be strictly private.

Oliver will be leaving McKervey’s Funeral Home this evening (Monday, 11th May at 7pm). Anyone wishing to pay their respects on Oliver’s journey home to 9 Leathem Crescent can do so by standing out and maintaining safe social distancing.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 12th May at 11 am in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney, which can be viewed on the parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing brother, brother-in-law (Fran McGread), sister-in-law (Mary B), nieces, Claire (Vinny), Ceire (Brian), grandnieces, Laoise, Keely, Maggie May, Aimee Rose and Zoe, extended Carron family and his many friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace