NETHERCOTT, Seamus (Shay)

NETHERCOTT – The death has occurred of Seamus (Shay) Nethercott, 36 Dooard Road, Carran West, Garrison Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4EP at his residence.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary and dearest daughter Bella, parents, brothers, sisters, extended family circle and friends.

Due to the present Covid-19 situation, house and funeral are private.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4BY.

Condolences may be left at cartydevenish@yahoo.co.uk

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Shay’s life will be held at a later date. The family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

Enquiries to Peter Carty, Funeral Director, Garrison.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal