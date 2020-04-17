McCARTHY, Darren – Glassmullagh, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh. Died Friday, 17th April, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Stephen, Fionan, Colleen and Ryan, devoted son of Pat and the late Stephen, (RIP) and beloved brother of Fiona (McCarthy-Devers) and Rachel (Swift).

Owing to the Covid-19 restrictions, Darren’s wake and burial will be private to family only. A memorial Mass to celebrate Darren’s life will be held at a later date.

Will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, mother, sisters, brothers-in-law Peter and Seán, aunts, uncles, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.