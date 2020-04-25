CORRY, Vera (née McAleer) – (9 Killycappy Road, Drumkeen, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0FQ, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, 25th April 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francie, RIP. Loving mother of Michael, Aiden, Fergal, Conor and Joseph, cherished sister of Seamus, Gabriel, Gerald, Noel, Mary, Geraldine, Irene, Martina and the late Alphonsus, RIP.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the family home and funeral will be strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Northern Ireland Hospice, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers, grandchildren and entire family circle. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to celebrate Vera’s life.

Our Lady of Lourdes Pray For Her