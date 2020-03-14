SCALLON,Oliver R. – Thursday, March 12th. 29 Lisnarick Road, Irvinestown, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Delma and cherished father of Helen, Paula, Murray, Patrick, and the late Oliver Og. and sons-in-law Diarmuid and Conor.

Oliver’s remains will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass on Sunday, March 15th at 11 am. Interment afterwards to joining cemetery.

Equally sadly missed by his grandchildren, Molly, Muireann, Amelia, Patrick, and Oliver Jnr. his sister Bernadette and brothers, Gerald, Brendan and Damian, nieces and nephews.

The family home is open to visitors on Saturday, March 14th from 12 noon up to the celebration of Rosary at 10 pm and private on the morning of the funeral services.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Marie Curie, Fermanagh will be appreciated given to either the family, the undertaker or at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oliver-scallon

A live webcast of the ceremony is broadcast on https://www.devenishparishirvinestown.com/

Funeral services by Jim Barnett, Irvinestown. Tel: 07866 – 511860.

In respect of the current restrictions for the Covid 19 virus, the ceremony may be divided between in and outdoors.