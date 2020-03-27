OWENS, Veronica (née McCabe) – Drimroe, Tubbercurry (formerly Drumnasrene, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh), March 25th, 2020 peacefully, in the wonderful care of staff at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Johnny. Beloved mother of Mary, Paula, Jean (Burke), Cora, Seán, Dominica (McAndrew) and Joanne. Dear sister of Jean Ritchie, Roisin O’Donoghue, Jim, Denis and the late Dympna Keegan, Pat and Brian McCabe. Mother-in-law of Martin, Bobbie and Niall. Nana of Sam, Luca, Eoin and Zoe.

Sadly missed by her brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May she Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Veronica’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who wish to attend, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave personal messages for Veronica’s family below.