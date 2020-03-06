MONAGHAN, Agnes (née Johnston) – Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, March 6th, 2020 suddenly. Beloved wife of the late James, and much loved mother of Ann (Joe), Ashleen (Kevin) and Patrick (Evelyn).

Reposing at her family home Saturday from 12 noon until 9 pm, family time there after. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek, followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughters, son, sons-in-law grandchildren Adina, Nathan, Dylan, Cory, Brad, Calum, Clarice, James, Philip, great grandchildren Levi and Layla, brother Packie, brother-in-law Pat and entire family circle.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the NI Chest Heart and Stroke Unit, c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director, Belleek.

Blessed Virgin Mary pray for her gentle Soul