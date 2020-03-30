McCAULEY, Monica (née Campbell) – 1 Rigg Road, Lurgandarragh, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 29th March 2020, peacefully at The Graan Abbey Nursing Home.

Loving wife of Brian, much loved mother of Donna, Mark and her son-in-law Neil. Loving grandmother of Cormac, Joseph and Martha. Dear sister of Bernadette, Joe, Martin and Steve.

In accordance with Diocesan guidance in respect of COVID-19, the funeral is strictly private to family only. A memorial Mass for Monica will take place at a later date.