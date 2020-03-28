MANLEY, Vincent (Vinny) – Hill of Rath, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Greaghnacapple, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, 27th March 2020, peacefully at Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Will be sadly missed by his children, brothers, sisters, their families, neighbours and friends in Drogheda and his home place in Greaghnacapple, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Vinny’s Funeral will be private for family only. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date.