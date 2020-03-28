+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMANLEY, Vincent (Vinny)

MANLEY, Vincent (Vinny)

Posted: 7:49 pm March 28, 2020

MANLEY, Vincent (Vinny) – Hill of Rath, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Greaghnacapple, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, 27th March 2020, peacefully at Kilbrew Nursing Home, Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Will be sadly missed by his children, brothers, sisters, their families, neighbours and friends in Drogheda and his home place in Greaghnacapple, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh.

Rest In Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Vinny’s Funeral will be private for family only. A Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA