KEENAN, Carmel (née Cassidy) – (52 Cherryhill, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family 8th March 2020. RIP. Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Siobhán, Brendan and the late Rory, RIP. Cherished mother-in-law of Darren (Loughran) and devoted grandmother of Daithí, dearly loved sister of Patsy, Mary, Rose and the late Kathleen, RIP.

Requiem Mass at 11 am on Tuesday, 10th March in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, son-in-law, grandchild, brother, sisters and entire family circle.

Family home private please.

St. Pio Pray For Her