GILLEECE, Kevin – Tully, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 6th March 2020, peacefully. Dear brother of Br. Joe, Presentation Brothers, Cork and Mary.

Remains reposing at his home from 12 noon Sunday until removal at 6.30 pm to arrive at 7 pm at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley. Funeral Monday at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law May, extended family circle and friends.