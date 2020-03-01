DUFFY, Jimmy – 2 Holywell Park, Belcoo, died peacefully, 29th February 2020 at The South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving brother of of Mary (McHugh), brother-in-law of Kevin and dear uncle of Leona and Ronan.

Jimmy’s remains will be reposing at the home of his sister, Mary McHugh and husband Kevin, 8 Devenish Church Road, Monea, from 2 pm today (Sunday) with removal of remains on Tuesday at 10 am to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Cashel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, cousins and wide circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace