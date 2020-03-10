COLLINS, John – Tattygare, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Wednesday, 12th February 2020, unexpectedly, in Tokyo, Japan, following a short illness. Beloved son of Malachy and the late Josephine. Beloved partner to Yoshiko and loving brother of Anne, Marie, Josephine, Gemma, Grace and Donal. A Memorial Mass will be held for John in St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh at 11 am Saturday, 14th March.

He will be sadly missed by his father, partner, brother, sisters, sister-in-law Annette, brothers-in-law Robert, Derek and Donal, nieces, nephews, uncle, aunts and the wider circle of family and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”