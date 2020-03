CAREY, Bernard (Ben) – peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Margaret (Baby), devoted father of Jacqueline, Ciaran (Catherine), Bernard, James (Rhonda), Una (Roger) and Sean. Loving grandfather of Gráinne, Caoimhe, Erin, Aoife, Beth, Ben, Cillian, Nathan and Max.

In accordance with Diocesan guidance in respect of the Covid-19 virus, Ben’s wake, funeral and burial will be restricted to family members only.

Family flowers only.

Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul