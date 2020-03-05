+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BLAKE, Sister Christine

BLAKE, Sister Christine

Posted: 7:24 pm March 5, 2020

BLAKE, Sister Christine – Convent of Mercy, Enniskillen, 5th March 2020, peacefully at St. Macartan’s Home, Clogher.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Marie (Devlin) and Margaret, her brothers Pat (Mena), Joe (Kathleen), Arthur and the late Donal, Briege, Liam and Ann, RIP, her extended family, the Sisters of Mercy, Enniskillen and the Northern Province.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel, Enniskillen tomorrow, Friday, 2 pm to 5 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen on Saturday at 11 am followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery.

