De Lacy – The death has occurred of Mamie De Lacy (née Lilley), 10 The Paddocks, Belcoo, peacefully at home. Dearly missed by her loving daughters Mari (Sadie), Lorraine (Seamus), and Catherine. Dear sister of Jim, loving grandmother to Christopher, James, Claire, and Darragh and loving aunt of Adrian, Andrew and Ashley. Pre-deceased by her husband Lal.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday from 11 am to 10 pm and on Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, House private at all other times please.

Removal on Thursday evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am with burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to Marie Curie, c/o any family member or J P Conway, Funeral Directors, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo, BT93-5AS.

May she Rest In Peace