McCrory, Agnes (née Cassidy) – (34 Kesh Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1BX), peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family, 2nd March 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of the late Frank, RIP, much loved mother of Joey, Thomas (Bernie), Maura (Noel), and the late Vivien, RIP, (John). Cherished sister of Joe.

Agnes will be reposing at her late residence until 10 pm tonight (Tuesday). Requiem Mass at 11 am on Wednesday, 4th March in The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to The Accident And Emergency Department, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, brother, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

House private please on the morning of funeral.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have mercy on her Soul