CRUDDEN, Enda

CRUDDEN – The death has occurred of Enda Crudden, Cornasaus, Mountain Lodge, Cootehill, Co. Cavan. (Eircode H16DC66), February 29th, 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Cavan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Beatrice, daughters Caroline and Lorraine, sons Paul, Barry and partner Mechelle, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren, brother Brendan, sisters Roseleen and Sis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon from 2 pm to 9 pm, also on Monday from 2 pm to 9 pm. Removal on Tuesday morning leaving his home at 11.30 am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill (Eircode H16V520) for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Enda if desired, to Cuan Cancer Care, c/o Mullen’s Funeral Directors, Cootehill or any family member.

House private at all other times, also on the morning of the funeral please.