+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesBURNS, Gerard (Gerry)

BURNS, Gerard (Gerry)

Posted: 8:29 pm February 18, 2020

BURNS, Gerard (Gerry) – late of 65 Old Rossorry Road, Enniskillen, BT74-7LF, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Moyra, loving father of Gerard (Cathy), Declan ( Kath ), Yvanna ( Neil ), Nuala ( Paul ) and John ( Laura).

Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday, 19th February 2020 from 4 pm until 7 pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday, 20th February at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial in Cross Cemetery.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA