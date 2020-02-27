+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BARNETT, Margaret

Posted: 8:38 pm February 27, 2020

BARNETT, Margaret (née Connolly) – formerly of Castle Street, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, 27th February 2020, RIP, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving wife of the late Tommy and much loved mother of Rosemary (Terry), Jim, (Pauline) and the late Seamus and Joe.

Remains arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, Friday for 7 pm. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11 am. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, sisters, brother, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

