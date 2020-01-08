+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McCOURT, Dermot

Posted: 8:03 am January 8, 2020

McCOURT – The death has occurred of Dermot McCourt, Irivinestown, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Rugby, England and South Africa, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his son Aaron.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosaleen (formerly Wynne, Carricknagrow, Blacklion, Co. Cavan), daughter Collette, sisters Moira and Imelda, grandchildren Kerry Lee and Erin, brother-in-law Frank, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of friends.

 

Remains reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Dowra from 7 pm to 9 pm this Wednesday evening. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1 pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

