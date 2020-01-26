LEONARD, Pappy – Point, Mullaghdun, 26th January 2020, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, and family Anita (Billy), Barry, Teresa (Martin), Tracey (Jeff), Niall (Fiona), Kieran, Ryan (Shauna), Gavin (Simran). His sister Evelyn (Oliver), brothers Noel, and Frankie (Claire), grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Pre-deceased by his brother Cahal (Geraldine).

Remains reposing at his residence today, Sunday at 5 pm until 10 pm, and on Monday 12 noon until 10 pm. Remains leaving his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11 am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o any family member or J.P. Conway Funeral Directors, Belcoo.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him