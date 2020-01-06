DOUGAN, Christine (née Donohoe) – Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry, and formerly of Dernagore, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh and Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, January 4th, 2020, peacefully at Cork University Hospital, following a short illness, in the company of her loving husband David and her family.

Christine will be very sadly missed by her husband David, her mother Gretta, sister’s Geraldine, Carmel, Susan, Ann and Marie, her brother’s Sean, Marty and Barry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers

Reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar, Tuesday from 4.30 pm to 6 pm with removal to the Cathedral of Christ The King arriving at 6.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 am, followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery, Mullingar.