COX, Collette (née Clarke) – Derrylaney, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 19th January 2020, peacefully. Dear wife of Joe and loving mother of Brendan, Fionnuala & Lorraine.

Remains reposing at her home from 6 pm today, Sunday. Removal on Tuesday to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Tuesday morning before removal.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, brother Macarten (Dooreagh, Canningstown), sisters Frances (Morgan, Dunkineeley), Bernadette (Reddington, Galway) and Monica (Norman, Colchester) and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Parkinston Group, Fermanagh, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.