ALLINGHAM, Mabel Caroline

ALLINGHAM, Mabel Caroline

Posted: 4:37 pm January 7, 2020

ALLINGHAM – The death has occurred, in her 100th year, of Mabel Caroline Allingham, Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Thursday from 4 pm until 7.30 pm, followed by removal to Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim via Belcoo and Kilcoo Cross, arriving at 8.30 pm approximately. Funeral Service on Friday in Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim at 1 pm, followed by burial in Manorhamilton Church of Ireland Church grounds.

House private please.

