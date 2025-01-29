Woman facing trial over fatal RTC ‘to revoke bail’

A WOMAN facing trial for causing death by dangerous driving last year, is intending to revoke her bail, Enniskillen Magistrates Court has heard.

Emma Josephine Feely (35) from Blackrock Park, Belleek is charged with causing the death of 28-year-old Valerie Amorim, who was six months pregnant, by dangerous driving.

She is further accused of causing grievous bodily harm to her mother and young daughter also by dangerous driving, as well as driving after consuming excess alcohol, having no driving licence, being an unaccompanied learner driver and having no L Plates.

The incident occurred in the Boa Island Road area of Belleek on February 19 2024.

A police officer previously explained Valeria and her mother and daughter were pedestrians when Feely’s car struck them from behind.

Valeria died at the scene while the other victims were badly injured.

When police arrived, Feely admitted she had been drinking earlier in the day and was arrested. While in custody she provided an evidential breath specimen returned a reading of 63mcg of alcohol, almost double the legal limit.

Bail was not opposed although the officer voiced concerns around Feely returning to her home address which is close to the victims’ residence and there are “tensions in the area”.

However she added a risk assessment had shown while “Tensions are high at present, there is no threat directly at present.”

A defence solicitor said Feely had longstanding issues and expressed concern should she not be permitted to reside in her own home.

While bail was subsequently granted it was on strict terms including an address well away from the home of the victims.

Feely was also banned from contacting a passenger who was traveling with her at the time of the collision and is considered an eye-witness. Contact with the victims’ family was also banned.

As the case approaches the one year mark a defence barrister informed the most recent court sitting that Feely “has indicated she intends to have her bail revoked on the next occasion and go into custody.”

Meanwhile, a prosecuting lawyer said the matter is on track for a committal to crown court in the coming weeks.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Feely on continuing bail to return to court on February 5 when a committal date is expected to be fixed and she is to hand herself in to custody.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.