Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

JOHNSTON, January 15th, 2025 ELLEN JANE (JEAN) Peacefully at her late home, 127 Tirmacspird Road, Lack, Co Fermanagh. Very dearly loved wife of Derek and cherished mother of William (Ailsa), Pamela (Musa), Robert (Julie), Esther (Brian), Ruth (Richard), Pearl (Alan) and Derek (Tory). A much-loved granny to 21 grandchildren. House private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5-8pm. The committal for Jean will be held in Tirwinney Methodist Church Graveyard at 11am on Saturday followed by a funeral service in Omagh Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 2pm. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the funeral service at the church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Mission Africa made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “…with Christ, for that is far better,” Phil 1:23

CLYDE nee Steen – 15th January 2025 (peacefully) at the Tilery Care Home, Enniskillen and late of Ivanhoe Avenue, Carryduff. Geraldine, devoted wife of the late Noel, dearly loved mother of Martin, dear mother-in-law of Karen and a much-loved grandmother of Daniel (Rebecca) and Nathan. The Funeral will be private at her request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI, cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Geraldine will be lovingly remembered by all her family. “At Peace”

The death has occurred on 14th January 2025 of John Keown Dernamew, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4BB peacefully in the S.W.A.H. Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. House strictly private please. Remains will be removed on Saturday morning to arrive in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. John loving husband of Liz neé McGovern and beloved father of Deirdre (Louis), Nuala and Sean (Rachel), adored grandfather of Caoimhe, Fintan, Austin, Ruairi, Dan and Rose. Forever loved and deeply missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. John is predeceased by his parents Dan and Teresa, and his brothers and sisters. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if desired to the S.W.A.H. Patients comfort fund c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director BT93 4BY.