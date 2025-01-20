Relief at Royal Mail overtime decision in Fermanagh

GOOD NEWS… Local residents have been left relieved after Royal Mail backtracked on its decision to cut overtime for Fermanagh postmen.

A POSTMAN has said “it’s a big relief” they’ll be able to work overtime after the management team at the Royal Mail branch in Enniskillen informed its employees of changes to their work.

Local postmen were left concerned when they were informed that changes were going to be made to overtime patterns, a claim that Royal Mail strongly denied in a statement to the ‘Herald.

The ‘Herald understands that, on Thursday, employees in Enniskillen were told there would be no changes made to overtime, in a big U-turn by Royal Mail, and a welcome relief for residents.

Advertisement

Following the news, on Sunday, some postmen in rural Fermanagh were delivering mail and post.

“It’s a big relief and it’s good news for us,” the postman said.

“If we were going to have a cut to our overtime, this would cause major issues and trouble for us and it would put us under even more stress that we’re already under.”

It has widely been reported that postmen and employees are under increasing strain to deal with huge amount of parcel deliveries locally.

“The place [Enniskillen office] is in disarray. That’s the best way to describe it,” a postman said.

“There’s packets and parcels coming back in with people unable to finish their duties.

“If there was work-to-rule, the amount of stuff that’s going to be coming back would be massive.

Advertisement

“That’s the situation that we and the people of Fermanagh find ourselves in now.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition