+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAAMcGourty criticises communication on venue change
Fermanagh manager, CJ McGourty, with management colleague Kane Connors, during Sunday’s game against Derry.

McGourty criticises communication on venue change

Posted: 1:22 pm January 29, 2025

Fermanagh ladies’ manager described Sunday’s round two result against Derry as “a good result”, adding that he was particularly pleased with how his side had performed in the first half;

“I’m impressed with the tactics, system and structure. It’s not easy to go off with the structure you intended, to take shots from where you wanted. They kept close to the structure we wanted to play, so I’m very impressed and happy with that side of the game.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Back to business: McQuade energised for 2025 campaign Defending champions St Aidan’s get opening round win St Aidan’s make it back-to-back wins

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:22 pm January 29, 2025
Top
Advertisement