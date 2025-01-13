Lough Erne named among the world’s best golf venues

THE Lough Erne Resort has said it’s ‘absolutely delighted after the award-winning Faldo Course secured a top 10 ranking in Golf World’s Top 100 Parkland courses in UK and Ireland.

The Faldo Course ranked number sixth in the prestigious list, with 2027 Ryder Cup venue Adare Manor the only other Irish venue placed ahead in these prestigious rankings.

Golf operations manager at the Lough Erne Hotel, Barry McCauley, was pleased with the news.

“Everyone at the resort is absolutely delighted with the latest ranking in the Golf World Top 100 Golf Resorts,” Mr McCauley said.

“We believe The Faldo course is truly a Parkland Paradise and this prestigious award is a testament to the world-class golf experience available here at Lough Erne Resort.

“We are extremely grateful for the talented team who work so hard to keep the courses in such fantastic condition all year round.”

The Faldo Course hosted the ‘Champion of Champions’ World Championship in association with Flogas in July, which attracted 250 Junior Golf Champions from over 40 countries.

With Lough Erne Resort hosting Europe’s biggest World Amateur Golf Ranking Champions Invitational tournament, the future is certainly bright for the Enniskillen resort.

“This tied in with our front-of-house operations team, who ensure a warm Fermanagh welcome, provide Lough Erne with the perfect mix to be a global bucket list venue,” Mr McCauley said.

“Our courses offer a unique challenge and natural beauty that continues to captivate golfers of all abilities, locally and beyond.“

Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan from TRU Hotels and Resorts LLC, who are the US-based operators of the resort, were also pleased with the recognition.

“Being in the Top 10 is a true honour and we’d like to thank Barry McCauley and the whole team for their relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Mr Ward.

