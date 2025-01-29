Leisure centres still open for Storm Eowyn victims

There was huge damage across the county yesterday.

Council leisure centres remain open today to support people impacted by Storm Eowyn.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said their centre are open today for customers and residents who need to charge phones, use showers and to stay warm.

Soup is available from 12 noon – 8pm.

At Fermanagh Lakeland Forum and Omagh Leisure Centre, NIE Networks staff will be available from 11am to 7pm and Northern Ireland Water will be making bottled water available for residents with no mains water supply.

Water is also available for collection at the Bawnacre Centre.

Mid Ulster District Council is opening Community Assistance and Drop-in Centres again today to support those residents most affected by the storm who are still without power.

Members of NIE Networks will be in Cookstown, Dungannon, Magherafelt (Greenvale) and Maghera Leisure Centres from 11am – 7pm today.

Drop-in centres will be open at the following times:

Cookstown Leisure Centre, until 9pm

Dungannon Leisure Centre, until 9pm

Greenvale Leisure Centre, until 9pm

Maghera Leisure Centre, until 9pm

A council spokesperson said: “The facilities will enable residents who have been impacted by power cuts to come along to get a hot drink, take a shower, or charge your device.

“We would ask that you share this information with friends, family and neighbours who do not have internet access.”