Fermanagh farmer ‘shocked’ after sheep killed

A FERMANAGH farmer has opened up on “a horrible experience” after he had to watch one of his sheep die after it was the victim of a fatal and savage attack by two Labrador dogs last week.

Richard Ireson has been farming in Derrygonnelly for the past 20 years and he recently lost his first animal, when one of his sheep died following the dog attack. A number of others were injured.

It comes after a rise in dog attacks on sheep in Fermanagh, in a blow to the farming industry.

“I was so shocked when I found the Labradors. They were still going at her and they weren’t leaving. It was horrible,” Mr Ireson told the ‘Herald.

“I shooed them off and they went over to another field and started hassling another sheep. Thankfully it was a ram, and he could deal for himself, but it was terrible to witness.”

The Derrygonnelly man contacted Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Animal Welfare Department where he received help and support from the dog warden in the wake of the attack.

“I had such a horrible experience with what happened, but it was made so much better by the dog warden, I have to say that,” said Mr Ireson.

“He came out quickly, he dealt with everything efficiently and he was on the ball. He saw the animals, liaised with the owners and discussed what the compensation was going to be.”

Farmer and local councillor, Anthony Feely, recently said that if a sheep is attacked by a dog, but survives and is not killed, the animal tends not to ‘thrive’. Mr Ireson recognises that fact.

“The three girls that weren’t seriously injured will never be the same again,” the farmer said.

“They won’t go anywhere near their food. They’re just different animals now sadly.”

The ‘Herald recently reported on a serious dog attack in Belleek which left farmer John Hazlett devastated after one of his sheep was killed. He said he was traumatised by the incident.

“My sheep are like my children, I’ve reared them from they were lambs. To know one of them had an excruciating death is so upsetting for me and my family,” the farmer said.

“It’s the trauma and fear of it happening again that worries me. I’ve been working hard to develop my sheep and I have had sheep from seven years of age. I really hope this is the last.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007