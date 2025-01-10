Dumping slammed after recycling centre closure

FOLLOWING the temporary closure of Lisbellaw Recycling Centre in November due to health and safety concerns, a significant increase in illegal dumping has been reported in the area.

Local councillor Robert Irvine has strongly condemned the practice, stressing that illegal dumping is both illegal and unnecessary.

He pointed out that the closure of the Lisbellaw site should not be used as an excuse for improper disposal of waste.

“There are other facilities within a few miles. People don’t have to go into Enniskillen – they can use facilities in Tempo or Lisnaskea, which might be a bit further in the short term, but are still accessible,” he said.

“People are being lazy and inconsiderate,” Cllr Irvine continued.

“It’s up to the rest of us, the ratepayers, to clean up the mess and spend additional money getting rid of the rubbish.”

Cllr Irvine, pictured right, further added that illegal dumping on private land is causing distress to landowners.

“People need to reflect on their actions. Why are they being so selfish and disregarding others’ rights? The money spent by councils to clean up rubbish could be better used elsewhere. People should take their waste home or bring it to a proper facility,” he said.

“The sooner we as a society confront this criminal behaviour and take responsibility, the sooner we can eliminate the problem.”

A spokesperson from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council confirmed that the Lisbellaw Household Recycling Centre had closed in November 2024 due to health and safety concerns. The Council is reviewing options for the site and will provide an update in 2025.

“Council thanks residents for their support and cooperation in this matter and reminds them that recycling facilities are available at Lisnaskea, Tempo, and Drummee HRCs,” the spokesperson added.

