Fermanagh man continues appeal for children’s shoes

DYLAN Quinn is continuing to appeal for children’s shoes as he plans for 16,000 pairs of shoes to be laid out in front of Stormont buildings in Belfast on Sunday.

Each pair of shoes will represent a young life that has been lost due to the conflict in Gaza since October 2023.

The Enniskillen dance artist has initiated the event and is asking for people to donate children’s shoes to ensure the final demonstration can have the greatest impact and that voices from across the island can be heard in acknowledging the young lives.

“I am on my way to Clare and then over to Tipperary to pick up shoes, I am heading to Wicklow on Thursday and Belfast on Saturday to gather those together, somebody is going to be picking them up in Strabane and Newry, we are collecting them from all over the place,” Dylan explained.

“The Nisa in Trillick dropped a whole load the other day, everyday I arrive to the office there is bags sitting outside the office so they are coming in, we don’t still have the large number that we were hoping for but that’s not to say we wont get there.”

Dylan is still seeking support so they can reach their target.

“Naoise from Kneecap gave it a shout out last night on Instagram so that might push a few forward, I’ve put out a video to Jarlath Burns from the GAA to see will they support it, some local GAA clubs have been supportive but we have not had anything from the head office.

“We have had lots of individuals, lots of women are collecting them, some have come from Hong Kong, some have came from England, so its going well we just need more,” he said.

The event, which is designed as an demonstration installation, will not have speakers but instead will present the shoes for people to witness the scale of devastation across Gaza.

Further information can be found via it or by contacting Dylan Quinn directly on shoesofthechildren@gmail.com

