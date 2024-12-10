Encirc accredited as a Living Wage employer

Encirc has been accredited as a Living Wage employer in Northern Ireland.

The accreditation covers all three of Encirc’s UK sites, thereby making it one of just under 100 companies to have signed up to the voluntary scheme that recognises businesses that are committed to paying their staff the Real Living Wage.

The Real Living Wage, outside of London, is set at £12 per hour and is calculated at what it costs to “get by” by the Resolution Foundation.

Encirc welcomed Mary McManus, Regional Manager for Living Wage NI to its factory recently to mark Encirc’s accreditation.

Mary said, “My role is to encourage more companies to sign up as Living Wage employers, committing to pay their directly employed and indirectly employed staff the real Living Wage. The official wage figures for last year show that 15.6 per cent of employees in Northern Ireland were paid below the Real Living Wage which is the third highest in the UK.”

“There are currently over 15,000 companies in the UK signed to the Living Wage scheme. Northern Ireland is lagging behind. That is why I am delighted to be here at Encirc to award them their accreditation as a company that pays the real Living Wage.”

Fiacre O’Donnell, Sustainability Director at Encirc, part of the Vidrala Group, was on hand to welcome Mary to the factory. He said, “This accreditation is important to us, we want Encirc to be a great place to work for all its employees and we would encourage other companies to sign up for the scheme.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007