Businesswomen make waves in New York trade mission

By Niamh McGovern

THE inspiring voices of Fermanagh and Omagh women recently echoed across the globe as they spearheaded a trade mission to New York City.

‘The Voices of 7’, a group of local female entrepreneurs, aim to empower future leaders, create connections, and build opportunities by sharing their unique experiences in business.

Leading a delegation of 20 female ambassadors, their mission to forge global business links in the Big Apple was hailed as an incredible success. Plans are already underway for their next trade mission in Dubai in 2025.

The group comprises Michelle Donnelly, Rosie Keaney, Emma Weaver, Sharon McNulty, Sinead Welsh, Karen Weaver, and guest member Cliona O’Hara, a Derry native now based in New York.

Speaking to the Fermanagh Herald, Enniskillen woman, Emma Weaver, shared her journey.

Emma managed mental health services across the Western Health and Social Care Trust for over 25 years.

Since leaving the role four years ago, she has founded Mental Wealth International, is the CEO of Cynestx and has authored several books.

“I founded Mental Wealth International and I now go out to businesses, organisations and workshops to deliver mental health first aid,” explained Emma.

She then went on to publish her first book called ‘The Blue Line’, an account of her ‘grueling years’ of experience with IVF before eventually conceiving a child.

The Fermanagh woman added, “After this, I got invited to do a Tedtalk, off the back of which I wrote another book ‘Mental Wealth’ – which is the one that brought all of us together.”

transitioned

Sharon McNulty, pictured left, a professional organiser from Omagh, explained how she transitioned from her 31-year career as a midwife and health visitor to founding her business, Joyful Spaces.

Inspired by Marie Kondo’s methods, Sharon now helps business owners transform their workspaces, and home owners transform their houses.

“I saw how transformative organising could be and wanted to help others,” Sharon said. “Now I work primarily with business owners, helping them create efficient and productive spaces.”

“People here were skeptical but it was huge in America and Europe so I knew it was a business,” she continued.

“It took a bit of time for people to warm up to the idea of someone coming in to organise their home, but once it took off the feedback I got was phenomenal.”

The Voices of 7 first came together as co-authors of Emma’s book ‘Mental Wealth’.

During a fireside chat together, they envisioned creating opportunities for women to overcome barriers and achieve international success.

Emma explained, “We were talking about the barriers for women and how it can be hard to overcome them and go international with what we were doing.

“We felt there weren’t many opportunities so we decided to create our own around that table.

