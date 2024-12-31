Belleek man in custody over alleged hit-and-run

A BELLEEK man has been remanded in custody on multiple charges relating to an alleged hit-and-run incident just before Christmas.

Appearing before a special court sitting on Boxing Day was Thomas Byrne (44) from Main Street, who is accused of taking a car without the owner’s consent and driving it while unfit through drink or drugs and without a licence. It is further alleged he failed to stop and remain at the scene of an accident and failed to report this to police.

Offending is alleged to have occurred on December 23 at Lattone Road, Enniskillen.

Asked if he understood the charges, Byrne replied, “I do, but I don’t agree with all of them.”

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

A defence solicitor advised there would be no application for bail at this stage.

District Judge Steven Keown remanded Hegarty in custody to appear again by video-link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on January 20.

