St Michael’s lose MacRory Cup game to St Pat’s Cavan

St Michael’s 1-12

St Patrick’s Cavan 2-11

This second round MacRory Cup group game just slipped away from St Michael’s in injury time when St Pat’s Cavan hit two quick points to secure the win.

Advertisement

After a terrible start for the Enniskillen schoolboys when they conceded a goal in the 2nd minute, they came back into it and edged their way back to draw level, 1-5 apiece at the break.

St Michael’s were two points up in the 44th minute but gave away a penalty which the Cavan side converted and there was little between the teams from here on, with the sides level on three more occasions, before Fiachra Brady gave the visitors the all important lead at the death.

Seconds later Nathan Quigley rubber-stamped the win and St Michael’s left Irvinestown empty-handed despite a tremendous effort.

It was a terrible start for St Michael’s, a shot at goal from Conor Tyan was parried awat by the St Michael’s ‘keeper Tommy Watson but corner forward Charlie Fallon was on hand to volley the loose ball to the net.

A mark from Cavan schoolboy Nathan Quigley opened up a four point gap with only four minutes played.

St Michael’s did come close to a goal themselves in the early stages but Michael Duffy’s effort deflected off the woodwork and the danger was averted.

With seven minutes on the clock Kian Prior got St Michael’s up and running but at the other end St Pat’s cancelled it out with an excellent mark from the goalscorer Fallon.

Advertisement

Two points in succession from Dara Cathcart and Dan O’Connor (mark) reduced the gap to two, 0-3 to 1-2.

A free from Cavan’s number 15, Quigley, on the quarter of an hour mark left a goal between them again.

St Michael’s were getting to grips in midfield and despite a few unforced errors their work rate in defence saw them turn St Patrick’s over time and time again.

A fine point from Dan O’Connor gave the home support something to really cheer about after the Belnaleck player cut through the Cavan defence, shrugging off a number of challenges before picking off his point.

A minute later St Michael’s were awarded a penalty by Castlederg referee Paul Gallagher. He deemed the St Pat’s player to have lifted the ball off the ground in the square and Mattie McDermott, on his own patch in Irvinestown, slotted it coolly down the middle to put St Michael’s ahead for the first time, 1-4 to 1-3 on 20 minutes.

Two Cavan points from Fallon and full-forward Dara Noonan restored the visitors’ lead but St Michael’s finished the half with a free from McDermott to leave it all square, at 1-5 apiece.

In contrast to how the first half started, St Michael’s enjoyed an excellent start to the second and hit two points inside a minute. The first from Dan O’Connor followed by a superb point from Prior.

St Pat’s left the minimum between them again when Quigley registered a fine score with his back to goal.

Cavan substitute Tadgh Shiels watched his effort flash across the face of the St Michael’s goal to the relief of the home support before Duffy landed a great strike off his right to leave two in it once more.

A real turning point in the game arrived in the 44th minute when St Pat’s were awarded a penalty after Conor Doyle was brought down in the square and Noonan dispatched the resultant kick, nestling it right in the corner.

The teams traded scores with frees apiece for McDermott and Prior, and at the other end Fiachra Brady and Noonan were both on target.

As the clock ticked down St Pat’s took a two point lead from a long range Ultan O’Reilly point but back came the Enniskillen schoolboys and substitute Cormac Burns shot over, before captain Conor Mulligan showed real leadership to take on the point and split the posts to level it at 1-12 to 2-9.

With the game in injury time St Michael’s had chances to go ahead but a 45 drifted wide and Prior’s last effort dropped into the ‘keeper’s hands.

Instead, St Pat’s went up the field and hit two quick points from the impressive Fiachra Brady and Quigley.

St Michael’s now prepare for their final group game with St Ronan’s Lurgan on November 23.

Team

St Michael’s: Tommy Watson, Niall Flynn, Josh Hamill, Taidgh O’Brien, James Hanna, Conor Mulligan (0-1), Eoin Ratchford, Dara Cathcart (0-1), Mattie McDermott (1-2, pen,2f) , Dan McGovern, Niall McKenna, Michael Duffy (0-1), James Tierney, Kian Prior (0-3, 1f), Dan O’Connor (0-3, 1m). Subs used: Luke McAnespy for James Hanna (42), Cormac Burns (0-1) for Dan McGovern (49), Conall Rasdale for Niall McKenna (53)

St Patrick’s Cavan:Cian McDonnell, Ciaran Galligan, Oisin Maguire, Philip Shannon, Conor Doyle, Luke Maguire, Fiachra Brady (0-2), Finn Buckley, Daire Moran, Conor Tyan, Ultan O’Reilly (0-1), John Donohoe, Charlie Fallon (1-2, 1m), Darragh Noonan (1-3, pen), Nathan Quigley (0-4, 1f). Subs used: Tadgh Shiels, Ryan Corr, Faolan Graham, Finn Crowe.