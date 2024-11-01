St Joseph’s pupils praised for ‘efforts and talents’

THE acting principal at St Joseph’s College praised her students for “their efforts and talents” at a special prizegiving which celebrated academic and extracurricular success at the Enniskillen school.

St Joseph’s College has enjoyed strong academic success recently, with 84.49 per cent of pupils achieving five A*-C in their GCSE results, with 61.36 per cent getting A*-C in Maths and English.

At A level, 92 per cent of pupils gained two or more A*-C and moved onto their chosen pathway.

Acting Principal at St Joseph’s College, Ann Carrigan, was full of praise for the local students.

“Prize Night is always a highlight in the school calendar. Tonight, for me, is particularly special as it lets us celebrate the success of all pupils – recognising their efforts and talents,” she said.

“As a school, we celebrate each individual accomplishment -with you and hope to inspire our current exam and post 16 classes in their upcoming examinations.

“Looking back on the past two years it can be easy to forget the challenges and hours of dedicated study pupils completed and needed to get across the line with yours GCSE and A level. We rely on the support from parents and guardians and hope to continue to build strong partnerships for your child’s positive progress, ensuring their well-being through the pressures.”

St Joseph’s College has also committed to making a difference to the lives of their students, with the school recently taking part in a new health and wellbeing action plan.

The acting principal feels that St Joseph’s College provides a good platform to support students.

“St Joseph’s College does also make its mark on the wider stage. It provides opportunities and experiences to participate and succeed highly,” Ms Carrigan said.

“There are opportunities to be a class prefect as well as a Senior Prefect and role model in the school within the senior prefect team.

“These are roles of responsibility and an opportunity to portray the pupil voice. A voice that should be heard and recognised,” she added.

